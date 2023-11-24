DIY Recipes: How to make cabbage stew using palm oil

Ingredients:

1 small cabbage, shredded

2 medium-sized carrots, sliced

1 large onion, chopped

2-3 tomatoes, chopped

2-3 tablespoons palm oil

A small piece of momone(salted fish) (optional)

1 teaspoon ground pepper (adjust to taste)

Salt to taste

2 cups vegetable or chicken broth

Protein of your choice (optional, e.g., cooked chicken, fish, or tofu)

Instructions:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Prepare the vegetables:

· Shred the cabbage and slice the carrots.

· Chop the onions and tomatoes.

2. Cook the protein (if using):

· If you're using chicken or fish, cook it separately and set it aside.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Saute onions:

· Heat palm oil in a pot over medium heat.

· Add the momone when hot and let it dissolve in oil and add chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent.

4. Add tomatoes:

· Add the chopped tomatoes to the pot and cook until they soften and the oil starts to separate from the tomatoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Add cabbage and carrots:

· Add the shredded cabbage and sliced carrots to the pot.

· Stir well to combine with the tomatoes and onions.

6. Seasoning:

· Add ground ground pepper, and salt to taste. Adjust the seasoning according to your preference.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Cooking:

· Pour in the vegetable or chicken broth

· Cover the pot and let the stew simmer on low to medium heat until the vegetables are tender. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

8. Optional: Add protein:

· If you cooked chicken or fish earlier, add it to the pot at this point and allow it to heat through.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Taste and adjust:

· Taste the stew and adjust the seasoning if necessary.

10. Serve:

· Once the vegetables are tender and the flavors have melded, your cabbage stew is ready to be served.

Enjoy your delicious and nutritious cabbage stew with palm oil! You can serve it alone or with a side of rice, couscous, or your favorite grain.