You might be pleasantly surprised to learn that this creamy soup is actually made without cream. It’s a light and healthy soup, not to mention budget-friendly, too.

Ingredients

2 pounds carrots

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

¾ teaspoon fine sea salt, divided, to taste

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, pressed or minced

½ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

4 cups vegetable broth (or water)

2 cups of water

1 to 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, to taste

1 ½ teaspoon lemon juice, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method