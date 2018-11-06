Pulse.com.gh logo
How to make cheese omelette

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Cheese omelette play

Cheese omelette

(BBC)

  • Ingredients

2 eggs

4 teaspoon whole milk or water

1 tablespoon cheddar cheese, shredded

1 teaspoon butter or oil

  • Method

Whisk the egg and milk in a bowl with a fork until thoroughly combined.

Melt butter in a non-stick pan over medium heat.

Pour in the egg mixture tilting the pan to spread it evenly. Let the egg firm up a little, and after about ten-seconds shake the pan a bit and use a spatula to gently direct the mixture away from the sides and into the middle.

Allow the remaining liquid to then flow into the space left at the sides of the pan.

Continue to cook for another minute or so until the egg mixture holds together. Do not let the underside of the eggs brown.

Sprinkle the top with the shredded cheese and with a spatula; gently fold the omelette in a half moon shape.

Continue to cook another 30 seconds or until the omelette is thoroughly cooked through.

Cool, cut into bite size pieces and serve.

