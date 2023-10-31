Ingredients:
DIY Recipes: How to make corn dogs at home
Corndogs are a popular snack enjoyed worldwide. Here's a simple recipe for making them at home with an Asian twist:
- 1 cup cornmeal (Ekuegbemi)
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper (optional)
- 1 egg
- 1 cup milk
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 8-10 hot dogs (sausage)
- Kebab sticks
- Oil for frying
Instructions:
1. Prepare the hot dogs:
· If you're using kebab sticks, insert one into each hot dog, leaving a portion sticking out for a handle.
2. Make the batter:
· In a large bowl, combine the cornmeal, all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and black pepper (if using).
3. Add the wet ingredients:
· In a separate bowl, beat the egg, then add the milk and vegetable oil. Mix well.
4. Combine wet and dry ingredients:
· Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until you have a smooth batter. The batter should be thick enough to coat the hot dogs but not too runny.
5. Heat the oil:
· In a deep saucepan or fryer, heat vegetable oil.
6. Dip and fry:
· Dip each hot dog into the batter, making sure to coat it evenly. Allow any excess batter to drip off.
· Carefully place the coated hot dog into the hot oil. You can deep-fry a few corndogs at a time but don't overcrowd the pan.
·Fry the corndogs for 3-4 minutes or until they are golden brown. Turn them occasionally to ensure even cooking.
7. Drain and serve:
Use a slotted spoon to remove the corndogs from the hot oil and place them on paper towels to drain any excess oil.
8. Serve with your favorite dip:
- Corndogs are traditionally served with ketchup and mustard, but feel free to get creative with your dipping sauces. Some Asian-inspired options could include sweet chili sauce or a soy-based dipping sauce.
Enjoy your homemade Asian-inspired corndogs! They make for a delicious and fun snack that's perfect for parties or a tasty treat to enjoy anytime.
