DIY Recipes: How to make corn dogs at home

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Corndogs are a popular snack enjoyed worldwide. Here's a simple recipe for making them at home with an Asian twist:

Corn dogs- pioneer woman

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup cornmeal (Ekuegbemi)
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper (optional)
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 8-10 hot dogs (sausage)
  • Kebab sticks
  • Oil for frying

Instructions:

1. Prepare the hot dogs:

· If you're using kebab sticks, insert one into each hot dog, leaving a portion sticking out for a handle.

2. Make the batter:

· In a large bowl, combine the cornmeal, all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and black pepper (if using).

3. Add the wet ingredients:

· In a separate bowl, beat the egg, then add the milk and vegetable oil. Mix well.

4. Combine wet and dry ingredients:

· Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until you have a smooth batter. The batter should be thick enough to coat the hot dogs but not too runny.

5. Heat the oil:

· In a deep saucepan or fryer, heat vegetable oil.

6. Dip and fry:

· Dip each hot dog into the batter, making sure to coat it evenly. Allow any excess batter to drip off.

· Carefully place the coated hot dog into the hot oil. You can deep-fry a few corndogs at a time but don't overcrowd the pan.

·Fry the corndogs for 3-4 minutes or until they are golden brown. Turn them occasionally to ensure even cooking.

7. Drain and serve:

Use a slotted spoon to remove the corndogs from the hot oil and place them on paper towels to drain any excess oil.

8. Serve with your favorite dip:

  • Corndogs are traditionally served with ketchup and mustard, but feel free to get creative with your dipping sauces. Some Asian-inspired options could include sweet chili sauce or a soy-based dipping sauce.

Enjoy your homemade Asian-inspired corndogs! They make for a delicious and fun snack that's perfect for parties or a tasty treat to enjoy anytime.

