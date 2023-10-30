DIY Recipes: How to make etor

Ingredients:

Three ripe and unripe plantains

Groundnut paste

3 habanero peppers

Onions

Palm oil

Salt to taste

Eggs

Roasted groundnuts

Optional: Avocados

Method:

1. Start by boiling the ripe and unripe plantains, habanero peppers, and eggs together until they are fully cooked. Ensure the plantains are tender, and the eggs are hard-boiled. This should take about 15-20 minutes. Once cooked, set them aside to cool.

2. Meanwhile, prepare the groundnut paste by roasting groundnuts and grinding them into a smooth paste. You can add a little water to achieve the desired consistency.

3. Grind onions and habanero peppers together in an asanka (a traditional clay bowl) or a mortar and pestle until you have a smooth, fragrant paste.

4. In the asanka, add the groundnut paste, salt, and palm oil. Grind until these ingredients are well combined.

5. Now, alternate between adding pieces of ripe and unripe plantain into the mixture and continue grinding until you achieve a smooth, lump-free consistency. The result should be a yellow, dough-like texture.

6. Once the mixture is well combined and ground, you can peel the boiled eggs and place them on the surface.

7. Optionally, you can add roasted groundnuts and slices of avocados to enhance the dish.