DIY Recipes: How to make fufu flour at home

Here's a basic guide on how to make fufu flour from cassava and plantain:

Ingredients:

Cassava roots

plantain

ADVERTISEMENT

Equipment:

Peeler

Grater or food processor

Cheesecloth or a clean kitchen towel

Large bowl

Heavy weights or a press (optional)

Instructions:

1. Choose and peel cassava and plantain:

· Select fresh, healthy cassava roots and Plantain. Peel them.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Grate cassava and plantain:

· Grate the peeled cassava and plantain using a grater or a food processor. Ensure that the pieces are small for easier drying and milling.

3. Squeeze out liquid:

· Place the grated cassava and plantain in a clean cheesecloth or kitchen towel.

Squeeze out excess liquid from the grated cassava and plantain. This process is crucial for obtaining dry fufu flour.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Sun drying (Optional):

· Spread the squeezed cassava and plantain on a clean, flat tray to dry under the sun.

This step helps to reduce moisture content. It may take a few days, depending on the weather.

5. Grind into flour:

· Once the plantain and cassava are completely dry, use a mill or a grinder to turn the dried cassava into a fine powder. This is your homemade fufu flour.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Sieve (Optional):

· Pass the flour through a fine mesh sieve to ensure a smooth texture and remove any coarse particles.

7. Pack and store:

· Store the fufu flour in an airtight container to keep it dry and prevent moisture absorption.

Tips:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure that the plantain and cassava are fully dry before grinding to avoid clumps in the flour.

You can use a heavy press or weights to further compact the cassava and plantain before drying to expedite the process.

Store the fufu flour in a cool, dry place to prevent spoilage.