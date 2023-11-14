ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make fufu flour at home

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Fufu is a staple food in many African countries, typically made from starchy root tubers like cassava, yams, or cocoyam.

Ghanaian Fufu meal
Ghanaian Fufu meal

Making fufu flour at home involves processing these starchy tubers into a fine powder.

Recommended articles

Here's a basic guide on how to make fufu flour from cassava and plantain:

Ingredients:

  • Cassava roots
  • plantain
Equipment:

  • Peeler
  • Grater or food processor
  • Cheesecloth or a clean kitchen towel
  • Large bowl
  • Heavy weights or a press (optional)

Instructions:

1. Choose and peel cassava and plantain:

· Select fresh, healthy cassava roots and Plantain. Peel them.

2. Grate cassava and plantain:

· Grate the peeled cassava and plantain using a grater or a food processor. Ensure that the pieces are small for easier drying and milling.

3. Squeeze out liquid:

· Place the grated cassava and plantain in a clean cheesecloth or kitchen towel.

Squeeze out excess liquid from the grated cassava and plantain. This process is crucial for obtaining dry fufu flour.

4. Sun drying (Optional):

· Spread the squeezed cassava and plantain on a clean, flat tray to dry under the sun.

This step helps to reduce moisture content. It may take a few days, depending on the weather.

5. Grind into flour:

· Once the plantain and cassava are completely dry, use a mill or a grinder to turn the dried cassava into a fine powder. This is your homemade fufu flour.

6. Sieve (Optional):

· Pass the flour through a fine mesh sieve to ensure a smooth texture and remove any coarse particles.

7. Pack and store:

· Store the fufu flour in an airtight container to keep it dry and prevent moisture absorption.

Tips:

  • Ensure that the plantain and cassava are fully dry before grinding to avoid clumps in the flour.
  • You can use a heavy press or weights to further compact the cassava and plantain before drying to expedite the process.
  • Store the fufu flour in a cool, dry place to prevent spoilage.

Making fufu flour at home requires time and effort. This recipe is suitable for those who live in a place where pounding fufu will be inconvenient.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

