Making fufu flour at home involves processing these starchy tubers into a fine powder.
DIY Recipes: How to make fufu flour at home
Fufu is a staple food in many African countries, typically made from starchy root tubers like cassava, yams, or cocoyam.
Here's a basic guide on how to make fufu flour from cassava and plantain:
Ingredients:
- Cassava roots
- plantain
Equipment:
- Peeler
- Grater or food processor
- Cheesecloth or a clean kitchen towel
- Large bowl
- Heavy weights or a press (optional)
Instructions:
1. Choose and peel cassava and plantain:
· Select fresh, healthy cassava roots and Plantain. Peel them.
2. Grate cassava and plantain:
· Grate the peeled cassava and plantain using a grater or a food processor. Ensure that the pieces are small for easier drying and milling.
3. Squeeze out liquid:
· Place the grated cassava and plantain in a clean cheesecloth or kitchen towel.
Squeeze out excess liquid from the grated cassava and plantain. This process is crucial for obtaining dry fufu flour.
4. Sun drying (Optional):
· Spread the squeezed cassava and plantain on a clean, flat tray to dry under the sun.
This step helps to reduce moisture content. It may take a few days, depending on the weather.
5. Grind into flour:
· Once the plantain and cassava are completely dry, use a mill or a grinder to turn the dried cassava into a fine powder. This is your homemade fufu flour.
6. Sieve (Optional):
· Pass the flour through a fine mesh sieve to ensure a smooth texture and remove any coarse particles.
7. Pack and store:
· Store the fufu flour in an airtight container to keep it dry and prevent moisture absorption.
Tips:
- Ensure that the plantain and cassava are fully dry before grinding to avoid clumps in the flour.
- You can use a heavy press or weights to further compact the cassava and plantain before drying to expedite the process.
- Store the fufu flour in a cool, dry place to prevent spoilage.
Making fufu flour at home requires time and effort. This recipe is suitable for those who live in a place where pounding fufu will be inconvenient.
