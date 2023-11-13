DIY Recipes: How to make Ghana cake

Ingredients:

2 cups soft flour

1 cup sugar

1 cup margarine, softened

4 large eggs

1 cup soda (you can use a lemon-lime soda like Sprite or 7UP)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

Optional: 1 cup mixed dried fruits and nuts (such as raisins, currants, and chopped nuts)

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven: Preheat your oven. Grease and flour in a baking pan.

2. Cream the margarine and sugar: In a large mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

3. Add eggs: Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

4. Combine dry ingredients: In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

5. Combine wet and dry ingredients:

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, alternating with the soda. Begin and end with the dry ingredients. Mix until just combined.

6. Add flavor: Stir in the vanilla extract and mix well.

7. Optional: Add fruits and nuts: If you're using dried fruits and nuts, fold them into the batter.

8. Bake: Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and smooth the top.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 45-55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

9. Cool: Allow the cake to cool in the pan for about 10 minutes, then transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely.

10. Serve: Once the cake is completely cool, slice and serve.