DIY Recipes: How to make ice cream cones

For the cones:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Prepare the batter:

· In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour and sugar.

· Add the melted butter, milk, vanilla extract, and salt to the dry ingredients.

· Mix everything together until you have a smooth batter. The batter should be thick but pourable.

2. Preheat your waffle maker or pan:

ADVERTISEMENT

· If you don't have a waffle maker you can use a non-stick frying pan. Preheat it over medium heat.

3. Make the cones:

· If you are using a waffle maker Typically, you'll pour a small amount of batter onto the hot surface and then press, open the waffle maker, and roll it into a cone shape as it cooks.

This usually takes about 1-2 minutes per cone.

· If you're using a non-stick frying pan, lightly grease it with a small amount of oil or butter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pour about 2-3 tablespoons of batter onto the pan, and quickly spread it out into a thin, even circle using a spatula.

Cook for about 1-2 minutes until the edges start to brown, then flip it over and cook for another 1-2 minutes until both sides are golden brown.

· Remove the cone from the heat and quickly shape it into a cone while it's still warm.

You can use a cone-shaped mold or just shape it by hand. Be careful as it will be hot.

4. Cool and serve:

ADVERTISEMENT

· Allow the cones to cool and harden. You can place them in a cone holder or a glass to help them maintain their shape as they cool.

· Once they are completely cool and firm, fill them with your favorite ice cream and enjoy!

Pan cones Pulse Ghana

5. Optional decoration:

· If you want to add some extra flair, you can dip the open end of the cone into melted chocolate and sprinkle it with chopped nuts, sprinkles, or crushed cookies before filling it with ice cream.

ADVERTISEMENT