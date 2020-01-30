Some benefits supported by research, by including moringa tea in your diet include:

  1. Prevention of diseases like arthritis, diabetes, and anemia, high blood pressure, stomach problems, thyroid disorder, and many others.
  2. Reducing inflammation due to its natural anti-inflammatory effects.
  3. May lower blood sugar levels.
  4. It is a source of antioxidants.

Method

  • Put hot water inside a ceramic bowl and then pour it out after 1 min, so you don't lose temperature when making the tea.
  • Take 2 tbsp of moringa powder and put it into the bowl with a few hot water.
  • Take a whisk or spoon and whisk the mixture until the powder dissolves
  • Add the remaining hot water and whisk again with zigzag movements.
  • Strain the liquid and serve it in your favourite cup.
  • Add the honey and stir it (optional). You can drink it warm or cold.