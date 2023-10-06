Here's a basic recipe for oil-less okro soup:

Ingredients:

1. 250g fresh okra (about 8-10 pods)

2. 1 medium-sized onion, chopped

3. 2-3 cloves garlic, minced

4. 1 red bell pepper, diced

5. 1 scotch bonnet pepper or habanero pepper, minced (adjust to your spice preference)

6. 1 cup assorted protein (cooked and diced chicken, beef, or shrimp)

7. Seasoning cubes or powder, to taste

8. Salt, to taste

Instructions:

1. Wash the okra pods and remove the tops and tails. You can do this by cutting off the ends and discarding them.

2. Grate the okra using a grater or a food processor with a grating attachment. Be careful not to over-grate, as you want to have some texture left in the okra.

3. In a large pot, add the chopped onions and minced garlic. Sauté them for a few minutes until they become fragrant and translucent.

You don't need oil for this step; you can use a small amount of water or broth from your steamed meat to prevent sticking if necessary.

4. Add the diced red bell pepper and minced scotch bonnet pepper to the pot. Sauté for another 2-3 minutes.

5. Pour in the rest of your meat broth. You can start with 2 cups and add more later if needed, depending on your desired consistency.

6. Add the assorted protein (cooked chicken, beef, or shrimp) and seasoning cubes or powder. Stir well and allow it to simmer for about 5-10 minutes to infuse the flavors.

7. Add the grated okra to the pot and stir gently. Cook for about 5-7 minutes, or until the okra becomes slightly slimy and tender.

8. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning with salt and more seasoning cubes or powder if needed.

9. Remove the pot from the heat and let it sit for a few minutes to cool slightly before serving.

Serve your oil-less okro

soup with your choice of swallow or enjoy it as a light soup on its own.

