DIY Recipes: How to make omo tuo using an asanka

Ingredients:

2 cups of rice

Water for soaking and grinding

A clean asanka (with a rough interior surface)

A wooden pestle

A bowl of water for wetting your hands

Instructions:

1. Wash the rice: Start by washing the rice thoroughly under running water to remove any impurities.

Place the washed rice in a saucepan and allow it to cook for at least 30 minutes or until cooked.

2. Prepare the asanka: Make sure the asanka is clean and dry. The rough interior surface of the asanka is essential for grinding the rice into a smooth dough.

3. Drain and grind: Place the cooked rice in the asanka. Using the wooden pestle (tapoli), begin to grind the rice in a circular, grinding motion.

Keep grinding, pressing down on the rice with the pestle, and continue to rotate the pestle to break down the rice grains.

Add a small amount of water as needed to aid in the grinding process. The goal is to grind the rice into a smooth, sticky dough.

4. Continue grinding: Keep grinding the rice until it becomes smooth and elastic, similar to a dough.

The asanka's rough surface helps create the desired texture.

5. Shape the omo tuo: Once you've achieved the right consistency, wet your hands with a bowl of water and use them to shape the omo tuo into small, round or oval balls.

Dip your hands in the water as needed to prevent the dough from sticking to your hands.

6. Serve: Omo tuo is typically served with groundnut soup or palm nut soup. Enjoy your homemade omo tuo with your preferred soup and accompaniments.

Using an asanka to make omo tuo can be a more convenient method if you’re not conversant with using the ‘banku ta’, but it's a traditional and authentic method that many Ghanaians use to prepare this dish.