Papaya jam is simple to prepare and requires a few ingredients.
Ingredients
One ripe of papaya
3 inches (7.6 cm) of ginger
5 tablespoon of sugar
2 sweet lemon
Method
- Cut the ripe papaya in half. Mash the ripe papaya or blend it.
- Peel off the ginger clean and cut into small pieces and pound it into the stone mortar until the ginger crushed balance.
- Heat the frying pot make sure it is clean and ready to use.
- Put the mashed ripe papaya into the frying pot. Stir always so that the jam will not stick in a pot.
- After 10 minutes, put the mashed ripe papaya into a pot, followed by the crushed ginger.
- Stir until the mashed papaya becomes elastic.
- Add the sugar into the papaya stir until the sugar is thoroughly blended.