Papaya jam is simple to prepare and requires a few ingredients.

Ingredients

One ripe of papaya

3 inches (7.6 cm) of ginger

5 tablespoon of sugar

2 sweet lemon

Method

  • Cut the ripe papaya in half. Mash the ripe papaya or blend it.
  • Peel off the ginger clean and cut into small pieces and pound it into the stone mortar until the ginger crushed balance.
  • Heat the frying pot make sure it is clean and ready to use.
  • Put the mashed ripe papaya into the frying pot. Stir always so that the jam will not stick in a pot.
  • After 10 minutes, put the mashed ripe papaya into a pot, followed by the crushed ginger.
  • Stir until the mashed papaya becomes elastic.
  • Add the sugar into the papaya stir until the sugar is thoroughly blended.