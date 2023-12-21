ADVERTISEMENT
How to make tasty no-fry chicken wings like a pro

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Greasy foods can be bad for your health and although fried chicken is there are healthy ways to enjoy chicken without necessarily frying it.

No fry chicken wings
No fry chicken wings

This sautéed chicken recipe is not only tasty but also healthier and lower in calories as compared to fried chicken, since it requires less use of oil.

Here's a simple and tasty recipe for sautéed chicken wings without frying:

  • 2 lbs chicken wings, split at joints, tips discarded
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)
  • Salt and black pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)
  1. Season the chicken wings: Pat the chicken wings dry with paper towels. In a large bowl, combine the chicken wings with olive oil, minced garlic, paprika, thyme, oregano, onion powder, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper. Toss the wings until evenly coated with the seasonings.
  2. Sauté the chicken wings: Heat a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add the seasoned chicken wings and cook for about 5-7 minutes, turning occasionally, until they are browned on all sides.
  3. Make the sauce: In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, honey, and Worcestershire sauce. Pour the sauce over the sautéed chicken wings, stirring to coat them evenly.
  4. Garnish and serve: Remove the skillet and sprinkle the sautéed chicken wings with chopped fresh parsley. Serve them hot as an appetizer or main course.

Enjoy your tasty sautéed chicken wings without frying.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

