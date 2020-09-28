Serve this recipe with a chilled drink and thank me later.
Ingredients
1 cup salted peanuts
1 tablespoon paprika
2 teaspoons onion powder
2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 beef tri-tip roast or beef top sirloin steak (2 pounds), thinly sliced against the grain
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 teaspoon salt
1 medium onion, cut into wedges
1 large tomato, cut into wedges
Fresh cilantro leaves
Method
- Place peanuts in a food processor; process until finely chopped. Add paprika, onion powder, ginger, pepper flakes and garlic powder; pulse until combined.
- Place beef in a large bowl or shallow dish. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with salt. Toss to coat. Add peanut mixture; turn to coat. Refrigerate, covered, for 2 hours. Drain beef, discarding marinade.
- Thread beef onto metal or soaked wooden skewers. Grill, covered, over medium-high heat until beef reaches desired doneness, 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally.
- Serve with onion, tomato and cilantro.