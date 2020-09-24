It is packed with great flavour and can be slightly altered to offer a completely different taste

Ingredients

2 Cups self-rising flour

1 Tsp baking powder

1 ½ Cup sugar

1 Tsp cinnamon

3 Eggs

1 Butter stick

½ Cup chopped walnuts

¾ Cup water

2 Tsp vanilla extract

Method

  • Preheat oven to 350F.
  • In a bowl cream the butter and sugar. Slowly and while mixing add the flour.
  • Add the cinnamon and baking powder, then incorporate the eggs one at a time.
  • Add the water and vanilla extract and fold in half the walnuts.
  • Line a muffin pan and scoop the batter into it. Top with the remaining walnuts.
  • Take to the oven for 20 minutes or until done.
  • Serve warm or at room temperature.