It is packed with great flavour and can be slightly altered to offer a completely different taste
Ingredients
2 Cups self-rising flour
1 Tsp baking powder
1 ½ Cup sugar
1 Tsp cinnamon
3 Eggs
1 Butter stick
½ Cup chopped walnuts
¾ Cup water
2 Tsp vanilla extract
Method
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- In a bowl cream the butter and sugar. Slowly and while mixing add the flour.
- Add the cinnamon and baking powder, then incorporate the eggs one at a time.
- Add the water and vanilla extract and fold in half the walnuts.
- Line a muffin pan and scoop the batter into it. Top with the remaining walnuts.
- Take to the oven for 20 minutes or until done.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.