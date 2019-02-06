Strawberry ice cream is a flavor of ice cream made with strawberry or strawberry flavoring. It is made by blending in fresh strawberries or strawberry flavoring with the eggs, cream, vanilla and sugar used to make ice cream. Most strawberry ice cream is colored pink or light red.
Ingredients
heavy whipping cream
-half and half
-strawberries
-honey
-sugar
-vanilla extract
-lemon juice
Method
- In a large bowl, mix strawberries, honey, sugar, and lemon juice. Allow to sit 15-20 minutes, or until the strawberries have released their juices.
- Mash the mixture with a potato masher, fork, or pastry cutter until there are no longer any large strawberry pieces (if you prefer a smooth ice cream, use a blender or food processor instead*).
- To the strawberries, mix heavy cream, half and half, and vanilla extract. Stir just until combined.
- Pour the mixture into your ice cream maker, and follow your manufacturer's instructions (mine took about 15-20 minutes to churn). You can eat the ice cream soft-serve, or freeze it in an airtight container for 3-4 hours to thicken it up slightly. For best results, allow the ice cream to sit 5-10 minutes to soften before serving.
- Enjoy!