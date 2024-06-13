How to make sushi at home

Ingredients

For the sushi rice

For the sushi rolls

Optional

Tools

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the sushi rice

Step 2: Prepare the ingredients

Step 3: Assemble the sushi rolls

Step 4: slice and serve

Tips for perfect sushi

Making sushi at home is a delightful way to enjoy this beloved Japanese cuisine. With fresh ingredients and a bit of practice, you can create beautiful and delicious sushi rolls that impress your family and friends. Enjoy your homemade sushi with your favorite condiments and savor the fruits of your labor!