The filling of this pie is delicious but the star of the show is definitely the sweet potatoes.

Ingredients

1 large sweet potato

1/2 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 can (8-3/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained

1/2 cup tomato sauce

Ground cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon 2% milk

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Method

Scrub and pierce sweet potato; place on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 10-12 minutes or until tender, turning once.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef and onion until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the corn, tomato sauce and spices. Place in a 1-qt. baking dish coated with cooking spray; set aside.

When cool enough to handle, cut potato in half; scoop out the pulp and place in a small bowl. Mash with butter, milk, salt and pepper. Spread evenly over meat mixture.

Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until heated through.

Serve.