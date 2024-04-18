ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

How to make onion rings in some simple steps

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Making onion rings at home is a fun and tasty project! Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help you make crispy and delicious onion rings:

Onion rings
Onion rings

Recommended articles

  • 2 large onions
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup dry bread crumbs
  • Oil for frying (vegetable, canola, or peanut oil works well)
  • Optional seasonings: paprika, garlic powder, cayenne pepper
  • Deep fryer or a deep skillet
  • Mixing bowls
  • Whisk
  • Tongs
  • Paper towels
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Peel the onions and slice them into 1/4-inch thick rings.
  • Separate the rings from each other.
  • In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. You can also add optional seasonings like paprika or garlic powder for extra flavor.
  • In a small bowl, beat the egg and then mix it with the milk.
  • Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and whisk until the mixture is smooth.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Place the bread crumbs in a shallow dish.
  • Dip each onion ring into the batter, making sure it is fully coated.
  • Then, dredge the battered onion rings in the bread crumbs, again ensuring they are completely covered.
  • Heat the oil in a deep fryer or deep skillet to 375°F (190°C). The oil should be deep enough to allow the onion rings to float.
  • Test the temperature of the oil by dropping a small amount of batter into it. If it sizzles and comes to the top quickly, it's ready.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Using tongs, carefully lower a few onion rings into the hot oil. Do not overcrowd the fryer; cook them in batches.
  • Fry the onion rings until they are golden brown, usually taking about 2 to 3 minutes.
  • Remove the onion rings with tongs or a slotted spoon and place them on paper towels to drain excess oil.
  • Serve the onion rings hot. They are perfect with dipping sauces such as ketchup, ranch dressing, or a spicy mayonnaise.

Enjoy your homemade onion rings as a delicious snack or side dish!

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Garden eggs [my Africa Caribbean]

3 ways to remove bitterness from garden eggs

Sugar bread

DIY Recipes: How to make sugar bread

Onion rings

How to make onion rings in some simple steps

Oat milk

How to extract milk from oats