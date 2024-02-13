ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make the best stir-fry noodles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Ever craved something spicy, savory, and super quick to whip up?

Stir-fry noodles
Stir-fry noodles

Well, let's talk about creating the best stir-fry noodle dish that's about to become your go-to meal for all those late-night hunger pangs or weekend dinner plans.

Recommended articles

Ingredients:

  • 200g noodles
  • 1 bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 2 carrots, julienned
  • A handful of spring onions, chopped
  • 200g chicken breast cut into strips
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1-inch piece ginger, minced
  • Optional: chili flakes for heat
  • Optional garnish: additional chopped spring onions or sesame seeds

Steps to stir-fry success:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Prep your ingredients:

  • Boil the noodles as per the package instructions, then drain and set aside.
  • Chop all your veggies and set them aside.
  • Cut your choice of protein into strips.

2. Flavor foundation:

  • Heat a bit of oil in a large pan or wok over medium-high heat.
  • Sauté the minced garlic and ginger until golden and fragrant.

3. Protein time:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Add the chicken strips to the pan. Stir-fry until the chicken is cooked through or the tofu is golden brown.

4. Veggie magic:

  • Throw in the sliced bell pepper and julienned carrots, stir-frying until they're tender but still crisp.

5. Noodle integration:

  • Add the cooked noodles to the wok, along with the soy sauce, oyster sauce, and a splash of sesame oil.
  • Stir well to ensure the noodles are evenly coated with the sauces and mixed with the veggies and protein.
ADVERTISEMENT

6. Spice it up (Optional):

  • If you're a fan of heat, now's the time to add chili flakes. Adjust according to your taste.

7. Final touches:

  • Give the stir-fry a final toss, making sure everything is heated through and well combined.
  • Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

8. Serve:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Plate up your delicious stir-fry noodles. Garnish with chopped spring onions or a sprinkle of sesame seeds for an extra pop of flavor and texture.

There you have it—a mouthwatering stir-fry noodle dish that's packed with flavor and easy to make. Perfect for a quick dinner or a special weekend treat!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

meat pie

DIY Recipes: How to make meat pies

Stir-fry noodles

DIY Recipes: How to make the best stir-fry noodles

Cornstarch

DIY Recipes: How to make cornstarch at home

Alewa

Some Ghanaian foods that are gradually fading away