Well, let's talk about creating the best stir-fry noodle dish that's about to become your go-to meal for all those late-night hunger pangs or weekend dinner plans.
DIY Recipes: How to make the best stir-fry noodles
Ever craved something spicy, savory, and super quick to whip up?
Ingredients:
- 200g noodles
- 1 bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 2 carrots, julienned
- A handful of spring onions, chopped
- 200g chicken breast cut into strips
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1-inch piece ginger, minced
- Optional: chili flakes for heat
- Optional garnish: additional chopped spring onions or sesame seeds
Steps to stir-fry success:
1. Prep your ingredients:
- Boil the noodles as per the package instructions, then drain and set aside.
- Chop all your veggies and set them aside.
- Cut your choice of protein into strips.
2. Flavor foundation:
- Heat a bit of oil in a large pan or wok over medium-high heat.
- Sauté the minced garlic and ginger until golden and fragrant.
3. Protein time:
- Add the chicken strips to the pan. Stir-fry until the chicken is cooked through or the tofu is golden brown.
4. Veggie magic:
- Throw in the sliced bell pepper and julienned carrots, stir-frying until they're tender but still crisp.
5. Noodle integration:
- Add the cooked noodles to the wok, along with the soy sauce, oyster sauce, and a splash of sesame oil.
- Stir well to ensure the noodles are evenly coated with the sauces and mixed with the veggies and protein.
6. Spice it up (Optional):
- If you're a fan of heat, now's the time to add chili flakes. Adjust according to your taste.
7. Final touches:
- Give the stir-fry a final toss, making sure everything is heated through and well combined.
- Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
8. Serve:
- Plate up your delicious stir-fry noodles. Garnish with chopped spring onions or a sprinkle of sesame seeds for an extra pop of flavor and texture.
There you have it—a mouthwatering stir-fry noodle dish that's packed with flavor and easy to make. Perfect for a quick dinner or a special weekend treat!
