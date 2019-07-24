How to make vanilla ice cream at home
In foods and beverages, vanilla is a well-known flavouring, but it is also added to foods to reduce the amount of sugar needed for sweetening. Some people add vanilla to food to help stop tooth decay.
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup white sugar
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 1/4 cups milk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Method
- Stir sugar, cream, and milk into a saucepan over low heat until the sugar has dissolved. Heat just until mixture is hot and a small ring of foam appears around the edge.
- Transfer cream mixture to a pourable container such as a large measuring cup. Stir in vanilla extract and chill mix thoroughly, at least 2 hours. (Overnight is best.)
- Pour ice cream mix into an ice cream maker, turn on the machine, and churn according to manufacturer's directions, 20 to 25 minutes.
- When ice cream is softly frozen, serve immediately or place a piece of plastic wrap directly on the ice cream and place in the freezer to ripen, 2 to 3 hours.