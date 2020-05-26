Using both soft and medium-textured cowhide for this stew makes it more graceful.

Ingredients

Wele/Kpomo 1kilo

1 cup grinded chilli pepper

Blended tomatoes

Spices

1 tbs Salt

1 cup Red oil

1/2 cup blended crayfish

Onions

Method

Wash and sauce the wele/kpomo with spices and salt.

Slice the kpomo into desired sizes and boil for 5minutes

Heat oil and fry the pepper and onions together for some minutes.

Add your blended tomatoes.

Add the remaining spices, salt and the crayfish allow for some minutes and pour wele or kpomo into the sauced. Allow it boil for some minutes.

Serve with rice or any carbohydrates of your choice.