Using both soft and medium-textured cowhide for this stew makes it more graceful.
Ingredients
Wele/Kpomo 1kilo
1 cup grinded chilli pepper
Blended tomatoes
Spices
1 tbs Salt
1 cup Red oil
1/2 cup blended crayfish
Onions
Method
Wash and sauce the wele/kpomo with spices and salt.
Slice the kpomo into desired sizes and boil for 5minutes
Heat oil and fry the pepper and onions together for some minutes.
Add your blended tomatoes.
Add the remaining spices, salt and the crayfish allow for some minutes and pour wele or kpomo into the sauced. Allow it boil for some minutes.
Serve with rice or any carbohydrates of your choice.