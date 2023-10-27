DIY Recipes: How to make yam pie

8 slices of yam

2 teaspoons turmeric

Butter or margarine

Cooking cream or plain yogurt

Chopped onions, carrots, and other vegetables of your choice (e.g., bell peppers, peas, or corn)

Crushed garlic

Mincemeat (you can use beef, turkey, or a meat substitute like tofu or mushrooms for a vegetarian option)

Spices (such as paprika, black pepper, and thyme)

Salt to taste

Tomatoes (diced or canned)

Oil (vegetable or olive oil)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven.

2. Peel and slice the yams into rounds or chunks. Boil them until they are fork-tender.

This should take about 10-15 minutes. Drain and set aside.

3. In a large saucepan, heat some oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and garlic and sauté until they become translucent.

4. Add the mincemeat (or meat substitute) to the skillet and cook until it's browned and fully cooked.

Season the meat with your choice of spices, such as paprika, black pepper, and thyme. Stir in the diced tomatoes and cook for a few more minutes.

If you're using vegetables like bell peppers, peas, or corn, add them to the skillet at this point as well.

5. In a separate small saucepan, melt the butter or margarine and add the turmeric. This will give the yams a beautiful golden color.

6. In a mixing bowl, combine the boiled yams, turmeric, butter, cream or yoghurt.

7. Using a potato masher mix until yams and the other ingredients form a smooth paste, free of lumps.

8. Get a pie dish or baking tin and fill it with your cooked mincemeat then cover it with your yam mixture and cover with a foil.

9. Bake for 20-35 minutes

10. Remove the foil and continue baking for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until the top becomes slightly browned and the pie is heated through.

11. Once the yam pie is golden and bubbling, remove it from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before serving.