Tatale is simply spicy plantain pancake.

This food was obviously invented because of economic reasons, considering that people in the old times found ways to use overripe ingredients.

It is said to be eaten warm as an appetizer with all kind of beans, cooked, fried or even better, as a stew.

Ingredients

4 soft, black-spotted plantains

2 tablespoons grated ginger

2-3 grains of Selim AKA hwentsea

1 small onion

5 cloves AKA pregowama

4 dried pepper AKA muoko kyinkyinee

1/2 cup flour (pastry flour, rice flour, cornflour, weanimix) etc.

Salt as required

Oil for frying

Method

Remove plantain peels, wash and cut into small sizes, set aside. Using a blender, food processor or asanka blend or grind onions, cloves, grains of Selim, ginger and pepper.

Add plantains and blend together.

Mix in flour and salt till bender and there are no flour lumps.

Heat a large non-stick frying pan or any regular frying pan till hot or till a splash of water sizzles when put on the pan.

Pour in just a little oil, enough to fry two to three at a time.

Scoop about two tablespoons of plantain butter into the pan (the butter is usually thick).

Use a spoon to help spread the butter.

Cook for about 2 minutes, (it bubbles lightly on top like the American pancakes) turn it lightly to see if it is browned under, then flip to cook on the other side.

Do the same for remaining butter till everything is cooked.