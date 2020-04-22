It is one of those salads that you can serve as an appetizer or throw in some tender greens and enjoy it for a light lunch.
Inspired by Ghanaian lawyer and style influencer, Sandra Ankobiah, here’s how to prepare tomato and mozzarella salad
Ingredients
Tomatoes (beefsteak), slightly on the firm side
Fresh mozzarella cheese
Fresh basil leaves
Extra-virgin olive oil
Vinegar
Method
- Slice the tomatoes and mozzarella into 1/4-inch thick rounds.
- Arrange with the basil leaves in an alternating pattern in a serving dish.
- Drizzle the salad with olive oil and vinegar.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve.