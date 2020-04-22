It is one of those salads that you can serve as an appetizer or throw in some tender greens and enjoy it for a light lunch.

Inspired by Ghanaian lawyer and style influencer, Sandra Ankobiah, here’s how to prepare tomato and mozzarella salad

Ingredients

Tomatoes (beefsteak), slightly on the firm side

Fresh mozzarella cheese

Fresh basil leaves

Extra-virgin olive oil

Vinegar

Method