It is one of those salads that you can serve as an appetizer or throw in some tender greens and enjoy it for a light lunch.

Inspired by Ghanaian lawyer and style influencer, Sandra Ankobiah, here’s how to prepare tomato and mozzarella salad

Ingredients

Tomatoes (beefsteak), slightly on the firm side

Fresh mozzarella cheese

Fresh basil leaves

Extra-virgin olive oil

Vinegar

Method

  • Slice the tomatoes and mozzarella into 1/4-inch thick rounds.
  • Arrange with the basil leaves in an alternating pattern in a serving dish.
  • Drizzle the salad with olive oil and vinegar.
  • Season with salt and pepper.
  • Serve.