4 easy meals you can cook for your girlfriend this Val's day

Impress her with your effort, if not your skills, and make this day memorable with dishes that are as easy as they are tasty.

Pancake tower

Breakfast for dinner? Yes, please! Pancakes are not just for breakfast, and making a pancake tower is as fun as it is easy.

Follow a basic pancake recipe (yes, the mix counts), stack them high, and add a generous drizzle of maple syrup.

Level up with a dusting of powdered sugar and a handful of fresh berries for that Valentine's touch.

Ghanaian salad

Bring a taste of Ghana to your table with a refreshing Ghana salad. Chop up cabbage, cucumbers, white onions, and bell peppers, carrots, then toss them with cornered beef, sliced boiled eggs, baked beans, and some ketchup and mayonnaise.

This no-cook dish is as straightforward as it is delicious.

French toast with a twist

End your meal on a sweet note with French toast. Soak slices of bread in a mixture of beaten eggs, milk, a dash of vanilla, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Fry until golden brown. Serve topped with honey, a sprinkle of powdered sugar, and sliced bananas or berries for a French-inspired dessert.

Chocolate-dipped strawberries

Ending on a sweet note, chocolate-dipped strawberries are the epitome of romantic desserts and are incredibly easy to make.

Melt chocolate in a double boiler or microwave, dip the strawberries, and let them cool on wax paper. Sprinkle some crushed nuts or decorative sprinkles for that extra flair.

This Valentine's Day, show your love not just with gifts, but with a meal made from the heart. These simple yet delicious meals prove that you don't need to be a master chef to create something special.

