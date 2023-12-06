This ice cream recipe offers the flexibility to determine its sweetness to your preference, giving you the freedom to enjoy without excessive concern about calorie intake.
DIY Recipes: How to make ice cream without milk or cream
If you are lactose intolerant or you are simply trying to cut back on the consumption of dairy products, this recipe may be of great help to you.
Here's a simple recipe for dairy-free coconut banana ice cream:
Ingredients:
- 4 ripe bananas, peeled and sliced
- 1 can (14 ounces) full-fat coconut milk
- 1/4 cup maple syrup or honey (adjust to taste)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- A pinch of salt
Instructions:
Freeze the bananas:
- Slice the ripe bananas and place them on a parchment-lined tray or plate.
- Freeze the banana slices for at least 2-3 hours or until they are completely frozen.
Blend ingredients:
- In a blender or food processor, combine the frozen banana slices, coconut milk, maple syrup (or honey), vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt.
- Blend the ingredients until smooth and creamy. You may need to stop and scrape down the sides of the blender or food processor to ensure everything is well combined.
Taste and adjust:
- Taste the mixture and adjust the sweetness if needed by adding more maple syrup or honey. Blend again to combine.
Chill:
- Transfer the mixture to a container with a lid and place it in the freezer for an additional 2-4 hours or until the ice cream reaches your desired consistency. This step allows the ice cream to firm up.
Serve:
- Once the ice cream has reached the desired consistency, scoop it into bowls or cones and enjoy!
Feel free to customize this recipe by adding mix-ins such as shredded coconut, chopped nuts, or dairy-free chocolate chips. Experiment with flavors to make it your own!
