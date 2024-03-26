Make simple pizza for breakfast using bread slices

The simple genius of bread slice pizza

The beauty of bread slice pizza lies in its simplicity and versatility. Got some bread? Cheese? A few toppings? You're all set.

This dish takes the concept of pizza and makes it breakfast-table friendly by swapping out dough for slices of bread. It's a perfect way to use up leftovers and get creative with your toppings.

Ingredients and prep

You'll need:

Slices of bread (whole grain for a healthier twist)

Tomato sauce or pesto

Cheese (mozzarella, cheddar, or whatever tickles your fancy)

Toppings of choice (think ham, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, or even some spinach for a green boost)

Spread a thin layer of sauce on your bread, sprinkle a generous amount of cheese, and add your toppings. The best part? There's no right or wrong way to do it—mix and match to your heart's content.

bread pizza Pulse Ghana

Toast to perfection

Pop your bread slice pizzas into a toaster oven or under the grill for a few minutes until the cheese is bubbly and golden. Keep an eye on them to make sure they don't burn.

The result? A crispy, cheesy, and utterly delicious breakfast pizza that'll have you wondering why you haven't tried this sooner.

Toast bread [Swasthi's recipes] Pulse Ghana

Why it works

Not only is bread slice pizza ridiculously easy to make, but it's also a fantastic way to kickstart your morning with something that feels indulgent yet can be packed with nutrients, depending on your choice of toppings.

Plus, it's a surefire way to get the kids excited about breakfast. Who can resist pizza in the AM?