How to make low-budget shito, without any shrimps

Perfect for students, budget-conscious foodies, or anyone looking to spice up their meals without the added cost.

Simple ingredients, big flavors

First up, gather your ingredients. You'll need:

ADVERTISEMENT

Vegetable oil

Onion, finely chopped

Garlic, minced

Ginger, grated

Tomato paste

Ground chili pepper

Paprika (for a smoky flavor)

Salt to taste

any spice of your choice

This recipe focuses on easily accessible ingredients that deliver flavor without the need for seafood.

Cooking up the magic

Heat a generous amount of oil in a pan—this not only cooks the sauce but helps preserve it. Sauté your onions, garlic, and ginger until they're soft and golden.

This base is crucial for building depth in your shito. Then, stir in the tomato paste and let it cook out for a few minutes, deepening the flavors and richness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spice it right

Next, add the ground chili pepper and paprika. The key here is to balance heat with flavor; adjust according to your spice tolerance.

Cook the mixture on low heat, stirring frequently to prevent burning. You'll notice the oil separating from the paste, a sign your shito is coming together beautifully.

Finishing touches

Season with salt, and let the sauce simmer on the lowest heat for about 15-20 minutes. The longer it cooks, the more intense the flavors.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the shito gets too thick, add a bit more oil to achieve the right consistency. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.

Serving suggestions

Your low-budget shito is ready to grace any dish! It's versatile—enjoy it with rice, yams, or as a spicy dip for bread and snacks.

The beauty of this recipe is its simplicity and adaptability. Store it in a clean, airtight jar, and it can last for weeks in the fridge.

Creating a budget-friendly shito without shrimp or herrings is not only possible but deliciously satisfying.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's about making the most of what you have, focusing on flavors, and enjoying the warmth and comfort good food brings.