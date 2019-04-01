“MAGGI Dεdεεdε”, as the new variant of the boullion is called, is made of shrimp, garlic, fish and other natural ingredients. It is further fortified with micronutrients as the product fulfils the brand's commitment of using more familiar and common ingredients.

Speaking at the launch at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Philomena Tan, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, shared the company’s commitment to continue to provide quality and nutritious choices that will contribute to the growth and wellbeing of Ghanaians.

“As a Nutrition Health and Wellness Company, we have a purpose to enhance the quality of life and contribute to a healthier future of consumers. We believe that we can achieve this purpose through the provision of product choices that have been developed through innovation and scientific findings,” Tan stated. She added that the company commits to using ingredients rich in vitamins needed for the wellbeing of consumers.

As the world’s leading nutrition, health and wellness company, Nestlé commits to fortify its products with micronutrients. MAGGI® Bouillons produced in the Central and West Africa region are fortified with Iron to help address micronutrient deficiencies prevalent in the region.

Anita Erskine, Ghanaian actress and renowned OAP, was the host of the event, highlighting the key benefits of the new variant to the guest as they were serenaded with great music from Akwaboah.

In his statement, Dominique Allier, Business Executive Officer, Culinary in Nestlé Central and West Africa reiterated the brand commitment to:

Use more familiar and common ingredients

Increase local sourcing and build local economy

Raise awareness about healthy lifestyles, cooking and diets

Improve the nutritional profile of our products

By fortifying MAGGI® bullions, Nestlé is able to be part of the solution to reducing micronutrient deficiency in Ghana.