DIY Recipes: How to make velvet tamarind (Yooyi) drink

Yooyi drink

Forget your regular fruit juices; it's time to elevate your beverage game with a Yooyi drink. This simple recipe promises a journey of flavors, from the unique tanginess of Yooyi to the subtle sweetness that follows. It's a drink that's as intriguing as it is delightful, and here's how to make it.

Gathering the goodies

To start, you'll need:

A handful of velvet tamarind (Yooyi) pods

Water

Sugar or honey (based on your preference)

A sieve or cloth for straining

Ice cubes for serving

The making of magic

Prep the yooyi: Begin by cracking open the Yooyi pods and removing the pulp. You’ll be surprised at how much flavor is packed in these little guys. Mix and match: In a bowl, soak the Yooyi pulp in two cups of water. Let it sit for about 30 minutes to an hour, allowing the water to soak up all the flavors. Sweeten the deal: After soaking, mash the pulp gently and strain the mixture into a pitcher. Add sugar or honey to your liking, stirring until fully dissolved. Chill and serve: Add ice cubes to the pitcher or directly to serving glasses for an instantly refreshing drink. For an extra touch, garnish with a slice of lemon or a sprig of mint.

And there you have it, a simple yet sensational Yooyi drink that’s ready to take your taste buds on a delightful adventure. Perfect for a hot day, this drink not only cools you down but also gives you a taste of Ghana’s beloved velvet tamarind.

Enjoy it on its own or as a unique accompaniment to your meals, and let the flavors of Yooyi brighten your day.