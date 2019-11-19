This has propelled the visit of some international personalities and Hollywood stars to visit the country this year under the project of the Ministry Of Arts and Tourism marked as "The Year of Return".

The majority of these tourists mostly visit some historical sites such as the Cape Coast Castle, Kwame Nkrumah Museum, Kakum National park, etc…

The Ghanaian US-based Diva Nana Ama Morton, popularly known on social media as Ola Fante Gyal took to her social media page to share her view on government investing in Culinary or food tourism.

She commended the government together with the ministry for a great job done and urged them to cover every aspect of tourism in the country. She believes tourism is not all about site seeing which the majority of people do when they visit the country.

She believes Ghana has some delicious cuisines which we showcase to the rest of the world.

She also added the ministry must give equal attention to food tourism because food is what we eat every day and it has a way of bringing people together.

Nana Ama Morton is known in the media for promoting Ghanaian foods on her social media platform to the rest of the world. She also teaches how to prepare some local meals online and encourages her followers not to do away with their local cuisines when they travel outside the country because it's their heritage.

Ama Morton wishes to establish her restaurant is the USA which will serve indigenous Ghanaian cuisines to the rest of the world.