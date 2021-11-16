Meet William Yeboah; the Ghanaian-American Computer Scientist turn top Chef in the U.S

During Williams’s time in college, he studied computer science and was exposed to a diverse mixture of students who had different pallets of cuisines that he was interested in learning about.

From a young age, William has always had a passion for exploring different flavours and spices that complement each other. This passion is what has contributed to shaping William into the Chef he is today.

Whilst in college, William was actively involved in different leadership roles on campus. He created the Afrikan Caribbean Association (ACA) and served as the Club's president and created opportunities for students to learn more about their cultures through different research initiatives.

The Ghanaian who was born and raised in The Bronx, New York taught himself how to cook, and later on, started offering cooking classes to other club members and other students at nearby universities.

Zesty William who is also known as Chef MIZ is now the founder & Chef of Make It - a brand that has been carrying him on a journey to many places across the world as his startup has also become an international cuisine catering company and academy.

Since MIZ launched in January 2019, MIZ has done food demonstrations for various brands, including Hawaiian Rolls, COLUMBUS®️ Craft Meats, Bantutaste, DILUSSO®️ Genoa Salami, Springer Mountain Farms among others.

Make It Zest has also held cooking demonstrations with institutional clients, non-profits, and law firms such as Cornell University, Booker T Washington High School, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Davita, Iris House, Tompkins Cortland Community College, Columbia University & Teachers College, Columbia University.

According to William, he realized that he had a passion for both food and technology whilst growing up, therefore, he wanted to find a way that he would combine his interests to form something unique.

Through computer-based research and travel, he has explored different cultures and the history of international and regional ingredients which has influenced his ways to cook sumptuous meals with the knowledge and experience he acquires.