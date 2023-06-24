ADVERTISEMENT
Yenwa Gallery announces solo exhibition by Laila Cadne Rahman

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Yenwa Gallery is pleased to present 'Beauty In Its Time, a solo contemporary photography and documentary exhibition by Laila Cadne Rahman.

Curated by Ugonna Ibe-Ejiogu, the exhibition is on view from July 2 – August 6 at Yenwa Gallery, Lagos Nigeria.

Featuring 20 works of photography and a documentary screening, Rahman incorporates her mastery of make-up, photography, and storytelling, to showcase her survey of women’s beauty trends in Lagos from the 1960s to the present.

Spread across two of the three floors of the gallery, Beauty In Its Time will present photography, in which the artist has reimagined iconic looks and scenes, acting as both make-up artist and photographer.

Evoking a sense of nostalgia, the audience is taken on a journey that celebrates the diversity and richness of the art form of hair and makeup, while being educated about the cultural significance of, and influences on, hairstyles from different eras in Nigerian history.

Born on November 5, 1991, in Allen Avenue, Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria. Laila Cadne-Rahman is an accomplished multidisciplinary artist, beauty entrepreneur, and the head makeup artist at “Laila Cadne Atelier” a makeup outfit in Lagos, Nigeria.

She debuted her filmmaking career in 2018 with the Short film Documentary called “MMA NMA” - Beauty of a Mother, which went on to show at the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF), and released another project - “ANTI” a short story, in 2019.

Rahman has worked with notable brands including Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Gionee, Pernod Ricard, Wema Bank, Toshiba, Godrej - Darling and Mega Growth Nigeria, Blank Magazine UK, Jumia, and Canon.

She’s also worked with notable media personalities, artists, and influencers including but not only Tems, Uncle Waffles, Bayo Oke Lawal of Orange culture, Temi Adeniji (MD Warner music Africa), Aderenle Adesina (ED, NPA), Damilola Odunfuwa, Denola Grey, DJ Cuppy, Michelle Dede, Zainab Balogun, Nicole Chikwe Fk Abudu, Nicole Asinugo, Ugonna Ibe (Founder Yenwa Art x Cinnamon Lagos), Jola Ayeye, Valerie Ike, Linda Ejiofor, Fade Ogunro, Stephanie Coker, Aphrodija, Idia Aisen to mention a few.

