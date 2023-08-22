Gari rediscovered: how Volta Region is taking part to a new level with sweet potatoes

This innovation was first discovered on @seyramOfficial on Twitter, this delectable delight will not only add a splash of color to the local cuisine. But it will also contribute to the socio-economic development of the community.

The Origin of Pink Gari

Gari, a popular West African staple made from fermented cassava, has been a dietary mainstay for generations.

However, in the vibrant town of Anlo Tsiame, a twist has been introduced that has taken this everyday dish to new heights. The secret lies in the use of purple sweet potatoes, a colorful tuber rich in antioxidants and nutrients.

Purple sweet potatoes Pulse Ghana

The innovation was made known to the public through @seyramofficials, a local collective committed to enticing the youth into agriculture by using his page to promote the sale of agricultural products.

The introduction of pink gari has not only been a gastronomic revelation but has also brought about positive changes in the local community. By utilizing locally available ingredients and traditional techniques, Anlo Tsiame has reinvigorated interest in traditional foods while opening new economic avenues.

Additionally, it is gaining attention from both locals and tourists, boosting tourism and promoting the region as a culinary destination.

Embracing Innovation while Preserving Tradition

The emergence of pink gari made from purple sweet potatoes in Anlo Tsiame stands as a testament to the dynamic nature of culinary evolution. This innovative twist on a classic dish showcases how traditions can be respectfully upheld while allowing room for creativity and experimentation.

Anlo Tsiame has demonstrated that by combining the past and the present, it is possible to create a culinary masterpiece that not only delights the senses but also sustains local communities and traditions.