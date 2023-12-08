Here are 8 most followed Ghanaian celebs on Instagram

Let's take a closer look at the top eight Ghanaian celebrities with the most followers on Instagram.

1. Jackie Appiah - 10.3 million followers

Jackie Appiah, a renowned actress in the Ghanaian film industry, takes the lead with an impressive 10.3 million followers on Instagram. Known for her captivating performances on screen, Jackie's Instagram provides fans with a mix of professional photoshoots, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and personal moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Yvonne Nelson - 7.4 million followers

Yvonne Nelson, a multifaceted personality known for her acting and filmmaking skills, boasts a substantial following of 7.4 million on Instagram. Her feed is a blend of fashion, lifestyle, and advocacy, reflecting her influence beyond the entertainment industry.

3. Nadia Buari - 5.8 million followers

Nadia Buari, another prominent figure in Ghana's film scene, secures the third spot with 5.8 million followers. Nadia's Instagram is a visual diary that showcases her elegant style, family moments, and snippets from her acting career.

4. Sarkodie - 5.3 million followers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarkodie, one of Ghana's most celebrated musicians, commands a massive Instagram following of 5.3 million. As a rapper and entrepreneur, Sarkodie's feed features glimpses into his music journey, collaborations, and a taste of his personal life.

5. Nana Ama McBrown - 5 million followers

Nana Ama McBrown, a versatile actress and television host, takes the fifth spot with 5 million followers. Her Instagram is a vibrant mix of entertainment, family life, and moments from her popular talk show, "McBrown's Kitchen."

6. Stonebwoy - 4.4 million followers

Stonebwoy, a highly acclaimed reggae and dancehall artist, secures the sixth position with 4.4 million followers. His Instagram showcases the dynamic world of his music, performances, and engagements with fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Fella Makafui - 4.2 million followers

Fella Makafui, a rising star in the Ghanaian entertainment scene, captures the seventh spot with 4.2 million followers. Fella's Instagram reflects her journey in the industry, fashion choices, and glimpses into her personal life.

8. Shatta Wale - 4.1 million followers

Shatta Wale, a controversial yet influential figure in the Ghanaian music industry, rounds up the top eight with 4.1 million followers. Shatta Wale's Instagram offers a mix of music promotions, lifestyle content, and updates on his career.