Ghanaian netizens think betting should be banned

Out of the 12,275 participants, 6.8k (around 55%) agreed that sports betting should be banned, highlighting the growing concerns about its impact on society. Meanwhile, 4.8k people (39%) opposed the idea, believing betting should continue, and 675 participants remained neutral.
In a recent poll conducted on Pulse's WhatsApp platform, a significant number of Ghanaians voiced their support for the banning of sports betting.
The rise of sports betting in Ghana
Sports betting has been a contentious issue in Ghana, especially as more young people engage in the practice. The rising concerns among citizens seem to reflect deeper societal worries about the effects of betting on the youth and the economy.
The government has already imposed taxes on sports betting in a bid to regulate the industry and generate revenue. However, these taxes have been met with resistance, particularly from the opposition party, which has promised to scrap the betting taxes if they are voted into power.
The opposition argues that eliminating the taxes will allow the industry to thrive without being overburdened by levies, while critics say this would only exacerbate the issues tied to gambling addiction and financial instability.
The poll results suggest that a large section of the population believes that the harms of betting outweigh any potential benefits, especially as concerns about addiction, debt, and the disruption of livelihoods continue to grow.
However, the split in opinions also indicates that many Ghanaians feel sports betting, when done responsibly, provides a legitimate form of entertainment and income.
As the debate continues, the government's handling of sports betting regulation is likely to become a key topic in the upcoming elections, with both parties positioning themselves on either side of the issue. For now, the call for a ban on betting remains strong, with many advocating for more stringent measures to protect vulnerable groups.