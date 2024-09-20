Ghanaian netizens think betting should be banned

IMG 7064 Pulse Ghana

The rise of sports betting in Ghana

Sports betting has been a contentious issue in Ghana, especially as more young people engage in the practice. The rising concerns among citizens seem to reflect deeper societal worries about the effects of betting on the youth and the economy.

The government has already imposed taxes on sports betting in a bid to regulate the industry and generate revenue. However, these taxes have been met with resistance, particularly from the opposition party, which has promised to scrap the betting taxes if they are voted into power.

The opposition argues that eliminating the taxes will allow the industry to thrive without being overburdened by levies, while critics say this would only exacerbate the issues tied to gambling addiction and financial instability.

The poll results suggest that a large section of the population believes that the harms of betting outweigh any potential benefits, especially as concerns about addiction, debt, and the disruption of livelihoods continue to grow.

However, the split in opinions also indicates that many Ghanaians feel sports betting, when done responsibly, provides a legitimate form of entertainment and income.