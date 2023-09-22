5 afro hairstyles inspired by Hamamat

1. Classic Afro: Hamamat often rocks a classic afro hairstyle that showcases her natural curls and volume.

To achieve this look, you'll need to embrace your natural texture.

Start by washing and conditioning your hair, then use a wide-tooth comb to detangle and shape your afro.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can also use a pick to add more volume. A bit of hair oil or moisturizer can help keep your curls defined and frizz-free.

2. Afro pigtails: Afro pigtails are a playful and stylish variation of traditional pigtails, where the hair is styled into two ponytails on either side of the head, but with an afro-textured twist.

You can achieve this look by partitioning your hair into two equal parts and holding them with ribbons or thread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having held them separately, you can go ahead and twist both sides.

3. Cornrows with an Afro: Combine cornrows with a classic afro for a stylish and protective hairstyle.

Part your hair into sections and create tight, neat cornrows on your scalp. Leave the ends of your hair free to form an afro.

This style not only looks fabulous but also helps protect your natural hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Tribal Braids with cowries: Hamamat has been seen sporting tribal braids with cowries, which is a stunning and culturally rich hairstyle.

To achieve this look, braid your hair into medium to large-sized braids and add colorful beads or cowrie shells for decoration.

You can create various patterns and styles with the beads to make them unique.

5. Bubble braids: Bubble braids are a trendy and playful hairstyle that involves creating a series of "bubbles" or sections in a braided hairstyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamamat Montia has been seen sporting this style on occasion, and it can be a great choice for a unique and eye-catching look.

Remember to moisturize and care for your natural hair to maintain its health and vibrancy, just like Hamamat does.