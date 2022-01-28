According to research, smoking weed not only drys up your mouth, it also does the same to your vagina.

This discovery was first noticed in 2009 after a survey was done on 8,650 Australian people in order to see if a link existed between marijuana usage and poor vaginal lubrication.

Dr. Julie Holland, author of “Moody Bitches: The Truth About The Drugs You’re Taking, The Sleep You’re Missing, The Sex You’re Not Having, and What’s Really Making You Crazy,” took interest and spent a significant amount of time researching marijuana’s effects on sexual health.

She found out that vaginal dryness, “exactly like dry mouth… it’s the drying of the mucus membranes” is indeed a side effect of smoking weed.