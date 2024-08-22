How to avoid going broke before payday in 4 easy steps

Keep track of every cedi you spend throughout the two weeks. This will help you stay accountable to your budget and give you insight into where you might need to adjust your spending habits.

My total at Trader Joe's, including tax, came to $49.87.That's $9.87 more than I'd typically spend at Aldi, and I opted not to get my usual green grapes because they would've put me too far over budget.Although Trader Joe's offers a variety of unique products and high-quality options, it's just a bit too expensive to meet my weekly needs. If you're on a tight budget, Aldi remains the more economical grocery choice.

2. Limit eating out and entertainment costs

Eating out and entertainment can quickly add up. Limit dining out to special occasions, and find free or low-cost entertainment options. This might mean having a movie night at home, going for a walk, or attending community events that don’t cost money.

3. Avoid debt and pay off existing debts

If you’re carrying debt, try to pay it off as quickly as possible. Avoid taking on new debt unless absolutely necessary. Interest payments on credit card debt or loans can significantly reduce the money you have available each month.

4. Consider additional income streams

If your salary isn’t enough to cover your expenses, consider finding additional sources of income. This could be a part-time job, freelancing, or selling items you no longer need. Even a small amount of extra income can make a big difference.

5. Use cash

When you use cash instead of momo or atm, you’re more likely to stick to your budget because you can physically see the money leaving your hands. If you tend to overspend when using an ATM card, try switching to cash for your everyday purchases.

Making your salary last till the next payday is all about planning, prioritising, and being mindful of your spending. By creating a budget, cutting unnecessary expenses, and being disciplined with your money, you can avoid the stress of running out of funds before your next paycheck.

