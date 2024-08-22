ADVERTISEMENT
How to avoid going broke before payday in 4 easy steps

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Making your salary last till the next payday requires careful planning, disciplined spending, and smart financial habits. Here are some practical steps to help you stretch your paycheck and avoid running out of money before your next one arrives

How to make your salary last more than 2 weeks [Deposit Photos]
Keep track of every cedi you spend throughout the two weeks. This will help you stay accountable to your budget and give you insight into where you might need to adjust your spending habits.

Track your spending
Track your spending
Eating out and entertainment can quickly add up. Limit dining out to special occasions, and find free or low-cost entertainment options. This might mean having a movie night at home, going for a walk, or attending community events that don’t cost money.

If you’re carrying debt, try to pay it off as quickly as possible. Avoid taking on new debt unless absolutely necessary. Interest payments on credit card debt or loans can significantly reduce the money you have available each month.

Avoid debt
Avoid debt
If your salary isn’t enough to cover your expenses, consider finding additional sources of income. This could be a part-time job, freelancing, or selling items you no longer need. Even a small amount of extra income can make a big difference.

Consider additional income streams.doug4537/Getty
Consider additional income streams.

When you use cash instead of momo or atm, you’re more likely to stick to your budget because you can physically see the money leaving your hands. If you tend to overspend when using an ATM card, try switching to cash for your everyday purchases.

Making your salary last till the next payday is all about planning, prioritising, and being mindful of your spending. By creating a budget, cutting unnecessary expenses, and being disciplined with your money, you can avoid the stress of running out of funds before your next paycheck.

The key is consistency—small changes in your habits can lead to significant financial stability over time.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

