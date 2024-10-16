How to clean your phone and how often to do it

We often wash our hands to stay clean and healthy, but we sometimes forget that our phones need cleaning, too.

According to experts, phones can carry more germs than a toilet seat! Yet, many people are unsure about how often they should clean their phones or what the best way to do it is.

Why you should clean your phone

Cleaning your phone is not just about keeping it looking nice; it’s also about your health. Our phones collect bacteria and germs that can make us sick.

Every time we touch something dirty—like door handles, money, or shopping carts—we transfer germs to our phones. Then, when we touch our phones again, those germs can end up on our faces, or worse, in our mouths. Regular cleaning can reduce your risk of getting sick.

How often should you clean your phone?

Experts suggest cleaning your phone at least once a day. If you spend a lot of time in public places or use your phone while eating, cleaning it more often might be necessary. For most people, cleaning your phone at night before bed is a good habit to develop. This ensures you go to sleep knowing your phone is free of germs and ready for another day of use.

How to clean your phone properly

Cleaning your phone is easy and only takes a few minutes. Here’s what you’ll need:

A soft, lint-free cloth (like the kind used to clean glasses)

A small amount of water mixed with a drop of soap or a disinfecting wipe that’s safe for electronics (avoid harsh chemicals like bleach)

Steps to clean your phone:

Turn off your phone to avoid any damage. Unplug it from any cables. Dampen your cloth slightly with water and soap or use a disinfecting wipe. Gently wipe the front, back, and sides of your phone. Dry your phone with a clean part of the cloth. Don’t forget to clean your phone case! You can use the same method or even wash it with warm water and soap if it's made of plastic or silicone.

What not to use

It’s important to avoid using strong chemicals like bleach or window cleaners, which can damage your phone’s screen. Also, don’t spray liquids directly onto the phone. Instead, always apply them to the cloth first.

Your phone is an important part of your daily life, and it deserves the same care as your hands.

