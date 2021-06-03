How to have a memorable party

There are some things to never forget when organizing a party, forgetting these basics is just like ruining the party. Anytime you organize a party remember, your invitation must be enticing it shouldn’t be boring and easy to decline, if it’s a flyer make it look as flashy as possible…also your guest must be interested in what you are organizing, you can’t have a party where people will be into their phones and on calls and also not concentrating, this makes the atmosphere boring and so unworthy. Also just as you see a board when you enter a class and a pulpit when you enter a church same way the venue of the party must carry a good vibe for the type of party organized, that puts people in the mood, for instance lights and neon paints etc. give kind of a club feel so no one will be dull when music is played. Concerning the music you must remember music talks, you can’t be communicating broken hearts at a wedding party, so your playlist must be fire for the event…you must make sure people are fully aware of the celebration mood.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Lifestyle News & Trends | Pulse Ghana