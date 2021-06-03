How to have a memorable party

When done with these basics remember that a party is a group event so as difficult as it sounds you should make sure all activities that people engage in makes them feel like a group, that’s going to keep the fun up and hot, also you should remember boredom is real, so when selecting make sure they fall in the interest of the group and not just you, when people are interested they are lively remember that.

Most of the best ways to join people together are very cost-effective and don’t require must know-how, don’t go the extra mile just to buy boredom at a high price, some ways to achieve this group feel are

1. Movie nights

Yep, same old movie nights, they are still ruling the party kingdom. Movies especially interesting ones carry a lot of emotions, when these emotions are felt by the group it helps bring them together, also when someone feels different it helps pop up conversations which in the long run help the group become closer.

2. Games

From board games, through riddles and word games all the way to consoles. Entertainment knows no limit with games, this is because games allow for creativity which helps us to develop and also learn how we all think differently and specially.

3. Deep conversations

When we engage in deep convos we open up to our grievances and even what we secretly adore about others, also they help discover grudges that we were smiling over and allows for a clean relationship, usually a good conversationalist must work on this aspect of the party.

4. Visiting somewhere memorable.

Memories are among the many things you can’t buy in life, when someone has a memory about a place they really hold on to them,, not to think about how getting this memory on your birthday, it stays in the heart of the person for many many years to come.

Parties aren’t about the money pumped into it or the crazy things that make the police bang on your door, but it’s about having a good memory with the people who you love and having a very good time, most people miss this point and usually sit at a party they organized with a gloomy face.

Samuel Hesse