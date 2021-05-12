RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

How to know someone from their taste in music

Music is one of the few aspects of life that cuts across various cultures and countries, there isn’t a single culture that doesn’t appreciate the love of music, for those who even prefer it less they have a peculiar taste for beats and rhythm. In actuality, people listen to music to move their mood from one state to the other. Music is also sometimes referred to as a language of the soul since it helps people to express the way they feel. Multiple studies from NCBI (National Centre for Biotechnology Information), Research gate, and Wikipedia have helped to draw a link between what you listen to and how you act. Now onto the real deal, because who won’t like to predict who he is dealing with through their playlist.

I chose to do this according to the five most popular music genres, actually to feel music, one has to understand these genres. Music is a guy that has different moods and these genres are the various moods he holds, in actuality the mood you hold dearly tells a lot about your own favorite mood, this is what we seek to know more about.

RAP and HIP HOP

Many people hold the mindset that all those who listen to rap most of the time have this gangster monster lying silently in them waiting to strike, well that may be true for some but that’s not the truth actually. Rap music is for those who uphold some principles or values very high and wouldn’t mind who they will have to express themselves to in order to still uphold it, rap is more for the loyal than the royal. It’s for people with low self esteem but high creativity.

POP MUSIC

There is a lot to someone who is a fan of Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars or even Halsey. These guys have no limits in creativity, today it’s fast tomorrow it’s slow, they know how to forge in at any given chance also this style of music is very common to people with very high spirits or self-esteem, nothing pulls them down unless it’s the end of the world or something. I think it’s smart choosing people like these as best friends since when you are down they’ll always pull you up.

JAZZ AND BLUES.

These fellows are just like their music, distinctive direct and not introverts. People who listen to jazz are very open minded, also they are easy going and more likely to start a conversation, also they are very particular about their instruments so bear that in mind. Jazz listeners tend not to hold things at heart the usually “let the pain go kind of people”.

ROCK

As the name sounds listeners of such music are like rocks, you can’t penetrate them unless they allow you. They receive pain like they are in bulletproof vests and it never gets to them, well it does get to them but they easily manage it. Also these rock stars aren’t concerned with detail, they are just concerned with the good vibes nothing more nothing less. These guys are easily preferred as the hard party guys, no pain just happy days.

R&B ( Rhythm and Blues)

R&B usually suits those who follow the beat of their hearts, this music has its top musicians to be Rihanna, Jhené Aiko and Post Malone who all have the character of freeing themselves on the beat they are usually outgoing, extraverted people who truly follows their heart. Most fans find it difficult hiding the truth from you and are usually preferred as the true friends.

In conclusion, not all people are actually what they listen to so even though you have the power to predict their attitude you should be quick to also change your mindset about how your view them whenever there is a match as I said some just enjoy the rhythm and others the lyrics.

Samuel Hesse.

