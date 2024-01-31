ADVERTISEMENT
How to know you have ADHD as an adult

Anna Ajayi

Understanding ADHD in adults helps to manage it effectively.

These are signs you may have ADHD [BlackDoctor]

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) isn't just a childhood condition; it can continue or even first appear in adulthood.

With the awareness about this condition growing, we'll help you recognise the signs and understand what ADHD means for adults.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by difficulty maintaining attention, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It's not about lacking intelligence or ability; rather, it's about the brain managing attention and regulating impulses differently. Adult ADHD can impact work, relationships, and daily life.

Here are some of the common symptoms of ADHD in adults:

Adults with ADHD often find it hard to stay focused. They might get easily distracted by irrelevant sights and sounds, bounce from task to task without completing any, or have difficulty maintaining attention in conversations, leading to misunderstandings.

Interestingly, some adults with ADHD experience hyperfocus – an intense concentration on a single task to the point of neglecting everything else. This can be problematic when important tasks are left undone.

Struggling with organisation is a common sign of adult ADHD. Misplacing things, missing appointments, and having a chaotic workspace are typical examples. This disorganisation can extend to time management, causing lateness or missing deadlines.

Impulsivity in adults with ADHD can manifest in various ways – like speaking without thinking, interrupting others, or making hasty decisions without considering the consequences.

Adults with ADHD often experience emotions more intensely. They might have a quick temper, be easily frustrated or feel overwhelmed by their emotions. This emotional turbulence can affect their self-esteem and interactions with others.

While children with ADHD are often hyperactive, adults might experience this as restlessness or an ongoing feeling of edginess. Along with restlessness, many adults with ADHD also struggle with anxiety.

Diagnosing ADHD in adults isn't straightforward, as its symptoms often overlap with other conditions. If you suspect you have ADHD, go see a doctor. They'll evaluate your symptoms, how long you've had them, and how they impact your life. A thorough assessment may include talking about your childhood, as ADHD symptoms often start early in life.

Understanding and managing ADHD as an adult requires a combination of strategies. Medication can help manage symptoms, but it's often not enough on its own. Therapy, lifestyle changes like regular exercise and a healthy diet, and strategies to improve organisation and time management are also important.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

