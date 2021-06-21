How to let go of the past and hold on to the future(Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

happenings to know what to keep and what to let go of.

In addition, you should remember that the past is the raw material for the building of the present, this reinforces the first point in the sense that we must be sure to build our present from only the positives and not the negatives.

Also, we must remember that you have the power to change the past if it didn’t favor you and the only chance you get is present so we must try as much as possible not to be wholly dependent on past experiences but on the positives of yesterday in order to build a positive today.

Furthermore, remember as human as we are we hold on to what is available to us, meaning you have only a limited storage space both in your mind hands, and heart. This translates that when your heart and mind are full of the past the future isn’t possible to be held unto.

In order to move forward, you have to look forward so looking to the past is just a way to stay in the past, we should actually not hold on to our past but look up to the future.

In summary, life keeps moving so it is good to keep moving, staying in your past will not bring you any results but will cause repetition of results. Due to this, it is advisable that we do not hold to past happenings especially sad or bad ones, we must seek to make our future bright and not stay in the darkness of the past.

Samuel Hesse.