RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

How to let go of the past and hold on to the future(Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

Authors:

Contributor

Many times we are told by people to let go of the past, usually when we encounter a situation based on something that happened a while ago. Well is it right to listen to such people or to listen to yourself and hold tightly to the past? The past refers to any moment that we once experienced but can’t experience again, actually, you can try to replicate the past but since you still have the idea that you are replicating makes it even lose its reality.

Let it go
Let it go Pulse Ghana

First things first, we must first evaluate the past to know if it's worth holding on to, positives are what we must seek for always not that all happenings we keep track of should always let us smile but we should take the positives even out the negative situations especially the lessons. This means we should always filter these

Recommended articles

happenings to know what to keep and what to let go of.

In addition, you should remember that the past is the raw material for the building of the present, this reinforces the first point in the sense that we must be sure to build our present from only the positives and not the negatives.

Also, we must remember that you have the power to change the past if it didn’t favor you and the only chance you get is present so we must try as much as possible not to be wholly dependent on past experiences but on the positives of yesterday in order to build a positive today.

Furthermore, remember as human as we are we hold on to what is available to us, meaning you have only a limited storage space both in your mind hands, and heart. This translates that when your heart and mind are full of the past the future isn’t possible to be held unto.

In order to move forward, you have to look forward so looking to the past is just a way to stay in the past, we should actually not hold on to our past but look up to the future.

In summary, life keeps moving so it is good to keep moving, staying in your past will not bring you any results but will cause repetition of results. Due to this, it is advisable that we do not hold to past happenings especially sad or bad ones, we must seek to make our future bright and not stay in the darkness of the past.

Samuel Hesse.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

Authors:

Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

Amadioha vs Sango: A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder

Amadioha vs Sango: A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder(Komotion Studio @komotion_studios)

What rebound sex means and why you shouldn't do it

What rebound sex means and why you shouldn't do it [Credit: ThinkstockPhotos]