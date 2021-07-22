How to protect your heart from diseases(Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

BMI is calculated by dividing your mass in Kilogram by the square of your height in meters. i.e BMI = mass (kg) / height2 (meters).

Limit your alcohol intake: Taking in too many alcoholic drinks can impair your liver. Once a vital organ is damaged, the others will also function improperly and one of them is your heart. It is advised that females can consume at most one bottle of alcohol in a

day and men, two bottles at most.

Avoid smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for heart conditions. Inhaling impure gases reduces the amount of oxygen the heart receives. Prolonged deprivation of the heart tissues of oxygen can cause necrosis and subsequently, heart attack.

Eat healthy foods: Eat healthy, balanced meals. Opt for a diet rich in fiber and whole grains while cutting down on salt, fat, sugar, and cholesterol intake.

How do you know if you have heart disease? The symptoms below should prompt you to act fast:

Irregular heartbeat

Shortness of breath

Inability to endure exercise

Nausea

Sweating

Indigestion

Chest pain

It is important to visit the hospital (like the Korle-Bu Cardiothoracic center) when you experience these symptoms because they might symptoms of serious heart disease.

There are myriads of diseases that can affect the heart. We will list a few.

Coronary artery disease – partial blockage of the arteries that directly supply the blood with oxygen by cholesterol Myocardial infarction(heart attack) – complete blockage of the arteries that supply oxygen to the heart Angina – squeezing chest pain. It feels like a heavy object has been placed on your chest.

Take care of your heart and stay safe.

Prince Afram.