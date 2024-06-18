How to protect yourself from tear gas and stray bullets during a demonstration

1. Preparation before the demonstration

Research and planning

What to wear

What to bring

2. During the demonstration

Staying safe

Protecting yourself from tear gas

Protecting yourself from stray bullets

3. After the demonstration

Decontamination

Seeking medical attention

Legal considerations

By following these steps, you can protect yourself from the risks of tear gas and stray bullets, allowing you to participate more safely and effectively. Always prioritize your safety and the safety of those around you.