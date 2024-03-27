How to start life using your NSS allawa (allowance)

Here's how you can smartly navigate this exciting yet daunting phase, turning your allawa into a stepping stone for your future.

Budget like a pro

First thing's first: budgeting isn't just for the oldies or the finance geeks; it's your new best friend. Break down your monthly allowance into essentials—think accommodation, transportation, food, and, yes, a little something for savings.

The trick is to differentiate between 'wants' and 'needs.' Your future self will thank you for the discipline and the savings buffer you build, no matter how small.

Invest in your growth

Now that you've got the basics down, let's talk growth. Investing in yourself might sound like a fancy term, but it can be as simple as picking up a new skill or enhancing existing ones.

Online courses, workshops, or even books can set you apart in the job market later on. Remember, the goal is to increase your value post-service.

Side hustles are your friend

If your allawa feels more like a whisper than a shout, consider a side hustle. It could be anything from freelance gigs, tutoring, to starting a small business that aligns with your passions or skills.

This not only supplements your income but also enriches your CV and provides real-world experience that employers love.

Save for the rainy days

Yes, it's tempting to splurge once that allawa hits your account, but rainy days do come unannounced.

Setting aside a small portion of your allowance for emergencies creates a safety net that can help you navigate unforeseen financial hiccups more smoothly. Think of it as paying your future self for peace of mind.

Starting life with your NSS allawa is more than just making ends meet; it's about laying the groundwork for your future. By budgeting wisely, investing in personal growth, exploring side hustles, and saving for emergencies, you're not just surviving; you're thriving.