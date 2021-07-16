How to win scholarships easily (Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

Visit the website of schools

Some schools post scholarship opportunities on their websites for potential students. Who knows, you might chance on one.

2.Be honest when applying

When you are fortunate to find the scholarship of your dreams, be honest. All the questions in the application are there for a reason

3.Endeavor to meet all requirements

Every scholarship program has the requirements it expects the applicants to meet. The requirements can be high school results, transcript, letter of undertaking from your housemaster and some even go as far as to apply certain age limits. So before you apply, ensure you are eligible before applying.

4.Understand how they select their beneficiaries

Some institutions that provide scholarships also include the basis on which the winners will be selected. So be sure to check them out to make sure are doing the right thing. If possible, contact past beneficiaries and let them guide you through the application process.

5.Give your best interview yet

Supposing you have been short-listed for the scholarship. The only thing between you and the scholarship is an interview. Before the interview, search and master potential questions, and on the day, dress formally. Speak confidently and convincingly yet truthfully.

These simple suggestions can land you your dream scholarship.

Prince Afram.