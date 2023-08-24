Contrary to common misconceptions, hiring a 'house help' can be a practical solution to manage daily tasks and responsibilities. The stories of negative experiences shouldn't overshadow the potential benefits of having assistance.
Key considerations to make before hiring a ‘househelp’
Hiring a household helper can be a valuable decision to lighten your workload and reduce stress.
Identify Your Needs:
Determine the specific tasks and responsibilities you need help with. This will help you find a candidate whose skills match your requirements.
Contacting an Agency:
If possible, consider hiring through a reputable agency. Agency involvement adds a layer of accountability. In case of any issues, you can report them to the agency, which can expedite resolution.
Background Check:
If agency hiring isn't feasible, conduct a thorough background check on the potential candidate. Since they will be a part of your household, it's essential to ensure their reliability and trustworthiness.
References and Recommendations:
Seek references from previous employers if applicable. Recommendations from people who have firsthand experience working with the candidate can provide valuable insights.
Social Media Research:
If the candidate has a social media presence, it's a good idea to follow them. This can offer additional information about their personality, interests, and interactions.
Neighborhood Inquiries:
Reach out to neighbors and acquaintances who might know the candidate. Local insight can help you gather information about their character and background.
Interview Process: Conduct a comprehensive interview to understand the candidate's experience, skills, and motivations. This also allows you to gauge their compatibility with your household.
Trial Period:
Consider starting with a trial period before finalizing a long-term arrangement. This trial will give both parties an opportunity to assess the working relationship and make adjustments if necessary.
Clear Expectations:
Establish clear expectations regarding tasks, working hours, and compensation. A well-defined arrangement minimizes misunderstandings down the line.
Privacy and Boundaries:
Discuss privacy boundaries and make sure the helper respects your family's personal space.
Ongoing Feedback:
Regularly provide feedback to maintain a positive working relationship. Address concerns promptly and appreciate good performance.
Cultural Sensitivity:
Be mindful of cultural differences that might influence communication and working habits. Foster a respectful and inclusive environment.
Also bear in mind that, sometimes the way you treat your help will also reflect in how they treat your children, so foster a healthy working environment while maintaining boundaries.
Hiring a household helper can be a beneficial arrangement, provided you take the necessary precautions.
