ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Key considerations to make before hiring a ‘househelp’

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Hiring a household helper can be a valuable decision to lighten your workload and reduce stress.

Contrary to common misconceptions, hiring a 'house help' can be a practical solution to manage daily tasks and responsibilities. The stories of negative experiences shouldn't overshadow the potential benefits of having assistance.

Recommended articles

Identify Your Needs:

Determine the specific tasks and responsibilities you need help with. This will help you find a candidate whose skills match your requirements.

Contacting an Agency:

ADVERTISEMENT

If possible, consider hiring through a reputable agency. Agency involvement adds a layer of accountability. In case of any issues, you can report them to the agency, which can expedite resolution.

Background Check:

If agency hiring isn't feasible, conduct a thorough background check on the potential candidate. Since they will be a part of your household, it's essential to ensure their reliability and trustworthiness.

References and Recommendations:

Seek references from previous employers if applicable. Recommendations from people who have firsthand experience working with the candidate can provide valuable insights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social Media Research:

If the candidate has a social media presence, it's a good idea to follow them. This can offer additional information about their personality, interests, and interactions.

Neighborhood Inquiries:

Reach out to neighbors and acquaintances who might know the candidate. Local insight can help you gather information about their character and background.

Interview Process: Conduct a comprehensive interview to understand the candidate's experience, skills, and motivations. This also allows you to gauge their compatibility with your household.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trial Period:

Consider starting with a trial period before finalizing a long-term arrangement. This trial will give both parties an opportunity to assess the working relationship and make adjustments if necessary.

Clear Expectations:

Establish clear expectations regarding tasks, working hours, and compensation. A well-defined arrangement minimizes misunderstandings down the line.

Privacy and Boundaries:

ADVERTISEMENT

Discuss privacy boundaries and make sure the helper respects your family's personal space.

Ongoing Feedback:

Regularly provide feedback to maintain a positive working relationship. Address concerns promptly and appreciate good performance.

Cultural Sensitivity:

Be mindful of cultural differences that might influence communication and working habits. Foster a respectful and inclusive environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also bear in mind that, sometimes the way you treat your help will also reflect in how they treat your children, so foster a healthy working environment while maintaining boundaries.

Hiring a household helper can be a beneficial arrangement, provided you take the necessary precautions.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pink gari

Gari rediscovered: how Volta Region is taking gari to a new level with sweet potatoes

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

Your G-spot is actually part of the whole structure of your clitoris, which extends three to five inches inside you along the vaginal canal

Ladies, here are 10 sex positions that'll hit your G-spot every single time

Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield both bought a Tesla

Common phrases used by chronic liars that prove they are lying