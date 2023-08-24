Key considerations to make before hiring a ‘househelp’

Identify Your Needs:

Determine the specific tasks and responsibilities you need help with. This will help you find a candidate whose skills match your requirements.

Contacting an Agency:

ADVERTISEMENT

If possible, consider hiring through a reputable agency. Agency involvement adds a layer of accountability. In case of any issues, you can report them to the agency, which can expedite resolution.

Background Check:

If agency hiring isn't feasible, conduct a thorough background check on the potential candidate. Since they will be a part of your household, it's essential to ensure their reliability and trustworthiness.

References and Recommendations:

Seek references from previous employers if applicable. Recommendations from people who have firsthand experience working with the candidate can provide valuable insights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social Media Research:

If the candidate has a social media presence, it's a good idea to follow them. This can offer additional information about their personality, interests, and interactions.

Neighborhood Inquiries:

Reach out to neighbors and acquaintances who might know the candidate. Local insight can help you gather information about their character and background.

Interview Process: Conduct a comprehensive interview to understand the candidate's experience, skills, and motivations. This also allows you to gauge their compatibility with your household.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trial Period:

Consider starting with a trial period before finalizing a long-term arrangement. This trial will give both parties an opportunity to assess the working relationship and make adjustments if necessary.

Clear Expectations:

Establish clear expectations regarding tasks, working hours, and compensation. A well-defined arrangement minimizes misunderstandings down the line.

Privacy and Boundaries:

ADVERTISEMENT

Discuss privacy boundaries and make sure the helper respects your family's personal space.

Ongoing Feedback:

Regularly provide feedback to maintain a positive working relationship. Address concerns promptly and appreciate good performance.

Cultural Sensitivity:

Be mindful of cultural differences that might influence communication and working habits. Foster a respectful and inclusive environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also bear in mind that, sometimes the way you treat your help will also reflect in how they treat your children, so foster a healthy working environment while maintaining boundaries.